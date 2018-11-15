  • Former model Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend of Diddy, dead at 47

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Former model Kim Porter has died, according to TMZ.

    The tabloid site reported that the actress who dated  music mogul Diddy for 13 years was found dead in her Los Angeles home.

    A representative for Diddy confirmed the news to TMZ, saying, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

    The cause of death is unclear.

    Porter dated Diddy off-and-on from 1994 to 2007, when they called things off for good, remaining on friendly terms. In that time, Porter gave birth to their son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter was also mother to Quincy, 27, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure.

