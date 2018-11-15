0 Former model Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend of Diddy, dead at 47

LOS ANGELES - Former model Kim Porter has died, according to TMZ.

The tabloid site reported that the actress who dated music mogul Diddy for 13 years was found dead in her Los Angeles home.

A representative for Diddy confirmed the news to TMZ, saying, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

The cause of death is unclear.

Porter dated Diddy off-and-on from 1994 to 2007, when they called things off for good, remaining on friendly terms. In that time, Porter gave birth to their son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter was also mother to Quincy, 27, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure.

Celebrities have reacted to the news on Twitter:

Totally shocked. Kim Porter has left us. Too young. Nothing but memories of her, my lil bro and I goofing around in the lab with Al B. Heartfelt prayers/condolences to the family especially the kids. Sad. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) November 15, 2018

I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim's families. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JkFfk1lDXN — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2018

Yo man.... heart goes out to the family https://t.co/XXsO3W7Cag — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) November 15, 2018

Omg just heard the news of Kim Porter. She was such a gentle spirit & always had kind words. Praying for her family....#RIPKimPorter — LaTavia Roberson (@IamLaTavia) November 15, 2018

This is so heartbreaking😥 Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength 😥🙏🏾https://t.co/vJprHqw0ZZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 15, 2018

My lord... please pray for this family! This hit me so hard.... 🙏🏽🙏🏿🙏🏾 https://t.co/WNnnk0u4jc — The Old Man (@oldmanebro) November 15, 2018

RIP Kim Porter smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 15, 2018

RIP Kim Porter. What a kind, nice person. Devastating loss. Love to Puff and their children. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 15, 2018

R.I.P. Kim Porter 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 prayers up for the family — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 15, 2018

RIP Kim Porter. — deray (@deray) November 15, 2018

