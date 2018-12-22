Navien is recalling 3,400 tankless water heaters for a possible carbon monoxide poisoning risk they pose to users.
Navien recommends that people immediately stop using the recalled units.
“Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home,” the company said in a release.
A kit converting the tankless water heater or boiler unit from natural gas to propane can cause it to create excess carbon monoxide, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall involves units that have been or will be converted from natural gas to propane with model numbers NPE-180A, NPE-180S and NCB-180E built between July 9 and Oct. 14.
Navien has a free replacement conversion kit available for affected units.
