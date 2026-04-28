New York judge doesn't see the 'ho, ho, ho' in alleged SantaCon fraud

NEW YORK — The federal judge presiding over the fraud case against the organizer of New York City's SantaCon bar crawl made it clear at the defendant's first appearance before her that she's not a fan of the annual celebration.

Judge Colleen McMahon said each year she feels “assaulted by SantaCon” and must stay home on the day when “drunken kids who are wearing Santa costumes” crowd the city’s sidewalks.

McMahon made her observations as the event’s organizer, Stefan Pildes, appeared before her for the first time.

The 50-year-old Hewitt, New Jersey, resident was arrested a week ago and freed on bail.

His lawyer, Noam Biale, said in a statement that Pildes “did not defraud anyone.”

He added: "Every participant in SantaCon got exactly what they bargained for: mirth, merriment, and drunken debauchery. We look forward to advocating on Stefan’s behalf.”

Pildes did not comment as he left McMahon's Manhattan courtroom.

A prosecutor said the government would build its case on financial institution records, information from a ticketing company, and evidence collected from dozens of bars and restaurants that pledged to donate 10% to 25% of their sales during SantaCon to charity.

Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Pildes gave only a small portion of the $2.7 million raised from 2019 to 2024 to charity. They say he diverted more than half of the money he raised to finance various personal ventures and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars more on himself.

Pildes used money earmarked for charities on extensive renovations to a lakefront property in New Jersey, concert tickets, luxury vacations, extravagant meals and a luxury vehicle, prosecutors contend.

The event traces its origins to a 1994 flash mob-style event in San Francisco dubbed “Santarchy,” intended to mock Christmas consumerism. As the idea spread to cities nationwide, it moved away from its countercultural origins and became more of a mass bar crawl.

While some New York residents decry SantaCon for the chaos it brings to city streets and subways, others are amused by thousands of costumed merrymakers crowding Manhattan’s streets with numerous Saint Nicks, along with a few Mrs. Clauses, elves and the occasional Grinch.

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