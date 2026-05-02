These are the alternative booking options for Spirit flights out of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Travelers who were supposed to fly to or from Pittsburgh on a Spirit flight have options after the budget airline ceased operations.

On Saturday morning, Spirit Airlines announced it was going out of business after 34 years and immediately cancelled flights, including three departing from and one arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The markets Spirit served from Pittsburgh were Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach, all of which are served nonstop by other carriers — Southwest, Frontier, Allegiant, JetBlue and Breeze.

Even more carriers serve the markets via connections.

Per the Pittsburgh International Airport website, Spirit customers should not come to the airport. Instead, customers should contact to other carriers for alternative booking options to their destinations.

Spirit customers can also seek information about refunds and other traveler options on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Aviation Industry Bankruptcy and Service Cessations webpage.

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