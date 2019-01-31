No dough: Men steal empty safe at Domino's

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - This is not the way to make some dough.
A burglar crawled on the floor of a South Florida pizza shop Thursday after his accomplice smashed the glass of the front door. But after stealing a safe, the joke was on the thieves -- the cash had been removed the night before, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
One man used socks to cover his hands and wore a ski mask as he crawled around a Domino’s in Delray Beach, the newspaper reported.
Recognize this creeping, crawling criminal? He and an accomplice were caught on surveillance video breaking a window at Domino’s Pizza, stealing an empty safe. Report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers or Det. Giovanni Milicchio at (561) 243-7820 with information.@CrimeStoppersPB pic.twitter.com/Q5YJaQTjwy— Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) January 25, 2019
Surveillance video released by police showed the burglary, which occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
“For about eight minutes, he crawled through the business, rummaging through a manager’s desk, checking a cash drawer and grabbing a safe,” Dani Moschella, a spokeswoman for the Delray Beach Police Department, told the Sun-Sentinel.
Shortly before 3 a.m., the man who was crawling on the floor handed the safe to his partner, the newspaper reported.
Investigators said they hope the surveillance video will result in some leads, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
