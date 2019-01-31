  • No dough: Men steal empty safe at Domino's

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - This is not the way to make some dough.

    >> Read more trending news 

    A burglar crawled on the floor of a South Florida pizza shop Thursday after his accomplice smashed the glass of the front door. But after stealing a safe, the joke was on the thieves -- the cash had been removed the night before, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

    One man used socks to cover his hands and wore a ski mask as he crawled around a Domino’s in Delray Beach, the newspaper reported. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Surveillance video released by police showed the burglary, which occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

    “For about eight minutes, he crawled through the business, rummaging through a manager’s desk, checking a cash drawer and grabbing a safe,” Dani Moschella, a spokeswoman for the Delray Beach Police Department, told the Sun-Sentinel.

    Shortly before 3 a.m., the man who was crawling on the floor handed the safe to his partner, the newspaper reported. 

    Investigators said they hope the surveillance video will result in some leads, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories