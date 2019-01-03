Ohio doctor fired after tweeting about giving Jewish patients the wrong meds

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio doctor lost her job at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic after it was discovered she posted anti-Semitic statements on Twitter.
Lara Kollab, 27, of Westlake, is no longer a supervised resident at Cleveland Clinic after screenshots of tweets from as far back as 2012 surfaced. In one she wrote, she used the Arabic word for Jew, "I'll purposely give all the Jews the wrong meds."
In another tweet, she says she's dressing up like a Jew for Halloween.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Millennials struggle to afford homes over high debt, no savings
- Assisted suicide now legal in Hawaii for patients with terminal illness
- VIDEO: Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Cleveland Clinic released a statement, saying Kollab was employed as a first-year resident from July to September of 2018: "When we learned of the social media post, we took immediate action, conducted an internal review and placed her on administrative leave. Her departure was related to those posts."
WOIO looked into Kollab's qualifications with the state medical board of Ohio. She was issued a training certificate, not a license, in July 2018. That Ohio training certificate is no longer valid, because Kollab is not part of the program.
The board said all complaints and investigations are confidential under state law. The board further said in a statement: "Malicious acts and attitudes toward any population go against the Medical Practices Act and are denounced by the board."
CNN/WOIO
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}