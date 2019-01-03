Antonio Brown has gotten over the end of the Steelers season rather quickly, it seems.
From the field to the stage! 🏈 @AB84 was the first reveal of the season. Did you guess Antonio Brown was #HippoMask? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/oUbRJS6I3h— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 3, 2019
The All-Pro wide receiver who has been at the center of controversy for nearly a week turned up Wednesday night as a participant in a new TV competition, “The Masked Singer.”
The show presents elaborately costumed celebrities performing songs, with a panel of judges including singer Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong trying to guess their identities.
He's laying it all out there! 🎤 #HippoMask crushed his performance. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/FjTAKhQ6a4— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 3, 2019
Brown performed “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown … dressed as a hippo.
