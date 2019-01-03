  • Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'

    Updated:

    Antonio Brown has gotten over the end of the Steelers season rather quickly, it seems.

    The All-Pro wide receiver who has been at the center of controversy for nearly a week turned up Wednesday night as a participant in a new TV competition, “The Masked Singer.”

    RELATED: Tomlin: Antonio Brown 'difficult to communicate with' ahead of Sunday's game

    The show presents elaborately costumed celebrities performing songs, with a panel of judges including singer Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong trying to guess their identities.

    Brown performed “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown … dressed as a hippo.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories