WASHINGTON - “Sesame Street” is the latest pop culture staple getting the stamp treatment.
The United States Postal Office announced Tuesday that 16 of the beloved children’s show characters are each featured on a new collection of Forever Stamps for 2019.
The announcement comes as the TV series celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
“For the last 50 years, it has provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world.”
"Sesame Street" is being honored in the form of postage stamps.
Each stamp features beloved characters Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.
The stamps were designed by USPS Art Director Derry Noyes.
USPS will announce specific issue dates and locations at a later time.
