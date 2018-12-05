WATCH: President George W. Bush tears up during eulogy for father, George H.W. Bush

It wasn’t a President speaking of a President. It was a son speaking of his father whom he just lost.
A single moment stands out from the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush -- when his son, former President George W. Bush, reminisced of his father.
TRENDING NOW:
- George H.W. Bush funeral (live updates, livestream): Service at National Cathedral Wednesday
- 300-pound Erie woman pleads guilty in crushing death of 120-pound boyfriend
- A year after devastating spinal injury, Shazier making big strides
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}