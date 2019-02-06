Recall alert: Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers recalled

Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced the recall of the Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers.
The recall is due to reports that the toy vehicles continue to run after the foot pedal has been released. So far there have been 17 reports of the issue, but no injuries, according to the CPSC.
The recall affects about 44,000 of the toys that were sold at Walmarts nationwide and on Walmart.com. They were sold from July 2018 through January 2019 and cost about $400.
The toy campers have a model number FRC29 and have a gray foot pedal. The number can be found on a label under the toy’s hood, the CPSC recall announcement said.
Those with the toy are being told to stop using them immediately and to contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.
