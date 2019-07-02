  • Shark spotted dangerously close to swimmers at Daytona Beach

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shark was spotted swimming dangerously close to unsuspecting swimmers at Daytona Beach in Florida Monday.

    Helicopter video from WESH shows the shark near shore as the swimmers were in the water.

    Related Headlines

    The shark seemed to circle near the shore before swimming back toward the ocean.

    Beachgoers were alerted to the danger, and no one was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories