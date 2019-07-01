PITTSBURGH - Six NICU patients and six staff members have tested positive for MRSA at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
UPMC announced the discovery Monday afternoon.
The hospital said all of the patents have been tested MRSA, also known as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Only one of the six patients that tested positive was symptomatic.
According to the hospital a portion of the population carries MRSA but never has symptoms.
"UPMC always follows CDC guidelines, and isolation protocols and infection control procedures are in place. We immediately notified the Allegheny County Health Department and Pennsylvania Department of Health," a statement from the hospital said.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
