Sour Patch Kids cereal coming to store shelves, but not everywhere

After weeks of rumors, Post has confirmed there is, in fact, a Sour Patch Kids cereal coming soon.
Today reported that the company announced a cereal with the flavors of the sour and sweet gummies will be available Dec. 26.
The item will only be at Walmart.
According to Thrillist, the cereal has a smell similar to the candy. The cereal pieces, which are shaped like the candy, all taste the same.
“This tastes like Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles, and that is not a bad thing,” the publication said.
Those looking to get their hands on the item will pay $3.98.
A representative for Walmart told Today the cereal will be at other stores nationwide in June.
