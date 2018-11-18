  • Sour Patch Kids cereal coming to store shelves, but not everywhere

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After weeks of rumors, Post has confirmed there is, in fact, a Sour Patch Kids cereal coming soon.

    Today reported that the company announced a cereal with the flavors of the sour and sweet gummies will be available Dec. 26.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The item will only be at Walmart.

    According to Thrillist, the cereal has a smell similar to the candy. The cereal pieces, which are shaped like the candy, all taste the same. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    “This tastes like Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles, and that is not a bad thing,” the publication said.

    Those looking to get their hands on the item will pay $3.98.

    A representative for Walmart told Today the cereal will be at other stores nationwide in June.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories