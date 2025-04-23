This stat PROVES Luka is LeBron's BEST teammate ever, sorry D-Wade, Kyrie & AD! | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

On today's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dug up the data that proves Luka Doncic is LeBron James' greatest teammate of all-time. Sorry Dwyane Wade, our bad Kyrie Irving, apologies Anthony Davis — Tom and Dan have the data that shows why #77 on the purple and gold gets this honor. But is Head Coach JJ Redick putting too much on the shoulders of his newcomer? And what does Anthony Edwards need to do offensively to break out in this series as it shifts back to Minnesota?

Plus, Jayson Tatum has been Mr. Durability for the Boston Celtics for nearly a decade now, but this latest wrist injury has Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine concerned.

(3:05) The Big Number: Luka’s points in playoffs

(11:18) Luka’s minutes on the bench

(15:30) Minnesota wide-open 3-pointers vs. LAL

(19:35) Gobert impact on Wolves defensive rating

(23:16) Edwards pick-n-roll points per possession

(27:30) Jayson Tatum doubtful for Game 2 vs. Magic

