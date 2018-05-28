Video shows officer punching woman on beach; police launch probe

Wildwood police said on its Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
NJ.com reports video of Saturday's incident shows an officer clubbing the woman's head twice as she's down on the sand. Voices are heard yelling "stop resisting," though it's unclear who was talking.
The video does not show what led to the confrontation.
Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he finds the video "alarming" but doesn't want to "rush to any judgment" until the investigation is complete.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. tells Philly.com the entire episode was a "shame."
TRENDING NOW:
- Customers forced to pay for cheese sue McDonald's for $5 million, according to lawsuit
- No parole for Georgia woman who raped, tortured, murdered girl in 1982
- Cashier scolds customer for trying to pay grocery bill for woman with WIC
- VIDEO: Hormel Recalls 200,000+ Pounds of Spam
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}