Woman, 21, recovering after being hit by PRT bus in Oakland crosswalk, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A woman is recovering after being hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit Bus in Oakland on Monday evening.

Adam Brandolph, spokesperson for PRT, said the 21-year-old woman was crossing Fifth Avenue at Neville Street in Oakland about 7 p.m. when she was struck in the crosswalk by the bus that was turning left. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical but stable condition. On Tuesday, she was reported to be up and walking and is expected to be released from the hospital.

Click here for photos from the scene

The driver of the bus, a 25-year PRT veteran, was immediately taken for drug and alcohol testing and is being held off work pending the results of the full investigation, according to Brandolph.

Police shut down the intersection for nearly two hours while investigators worked the scene.

The bus was coming from the PRT’s garage in East Liberty to begin its route near Carnegie Mellon University. Following the crash, it was towed back to the garage and will stay there for investigators.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group