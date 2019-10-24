The Senate voted Wednesday to send the House a bill directing the property be used to support veterans' programs and National Guard families.
The current lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, has chosen to rent an apartment in Harrisburg and opened the Fort Indiantown Gap home's pool this summer for hundreds of children to swim.
Fetterman, a Democrat who presides over the Senate, says he supports the bill and looks forward to signing the legislation. He says the swimming program is expected continue indefinitely.
The 2,400-square-foot State House is on the National Guard base property about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg.
