    SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say a shooting near a college in southern Pennsylvania has left a Philadelphia man dead and another wounded.

    But it's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from the campus of Shippensburg University.

    State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle. The wounded victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

    It's not yet known if either victim attended the university.

