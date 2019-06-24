PITTSBURGH - One of Pittsburgh’s iconic foods has a place at the table of massive Walmart Inc., or, more literally, on its website.
5 Generation Bakers' Jenny Lee Swirl Bread was a winner at the retail giant’s sixth annual Open Call, held June 18-19.
More than 500 entrepreneurs from across the country pitched their products to buyers at Walmart’s Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. It is part of the commitment Walmart (NYSE:WMT) made in 2013 to boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing by purchasing an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Wares include food, pet supplies, power tools and sporting goods. Selected products are sold nationwide on Walmart.com. Terms, such as order sizes, are not disclosed.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
