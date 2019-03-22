Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Business etiquette

PITTSBURGH - In a cafeteria at Greensburg Salem High School, a group of students is looking a decade down the road.
"To see there are so many options out there to be successful, I think is really important," said 10th grade student Joe Gongaware.
These students are part of a group called "The Future is Mine." Tenth graders help ninth graders learn important business etiquette, public speaking and networking skills, to succeed in life after high school.
Kimberly Gray is a tenth grade student and started in the club last year. She said before this group, she couldn't look someone in the eye while talking.
"I've definitely become more sociable," Kimberly Gray told Channel 11.
On the day we attended, she delivered a presentation in front of her peers and local leaders at a business brunch. Now she's a mentor to people like ninth grader Hannah Messer.
"A couple of friends told me about it," Messer told us when asked about her involvement in the group. "I thought it was a good opportunity to really get myself out there."
The recent breakfast featured community leaders like Greensburg Mayor Rob Bell. He joined the police chief, lawyers and nurses all eager to help these students shape their career paths.
"It restores my faith in the young people," Bell said. "These kids are the future of Greensburg and I'm hoping they will stay here and put their talents to work here."
"The Future is Mine" club gets to go to conferences and meet with students from all over the state focused on getting ready for college and eventually a great first job.
