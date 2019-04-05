0 Proud to be From Pittsburgh: Distinguished Service Cross

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh soldier just received the nation's second highest valor honor. His family marked the moment at Soldiers and Sailors in Oakland on the 16th anniversary of the day he gave everything for his country.

Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker joined the Army just after graduating from Apollo Ridge High School in 1987.

"He was a leader from birth," said his sister, Kim Talley-Armstead.

Booker quickly rose through the ranks, setting himself apart with his tank skills and leadership. Those very same skills led the U.S. Army to award him the Distinguished Service Cross posthumously. His mother and sister received the honor on his behalf.

Booker died in 2003 in the Thunder Run in Iraq. His tank's machine gun malfunctioned and he put himself in a dangerous position with his weapon to protect the soldiers around him.

"When the nation needed him to take on a dangerous mission, he was really well-trained and really confident in himself and the soldiers he had trained and he was ready," said Col. Andrew Hilmes, Booker's former company commander.

Those fellow soldiers and dozens of others turned out to support Sgt. Booker's family. His mother said in addition to honoring her son, the event gave her a moment to realize what her son meant to his fellow soldiers.

"I didn't realize how much my son did and how he inspired other people," said Freddie Jackson.

The Army said Sgt. Booker's actions saved the lives of not only his crew but many other soldiers in the mission that day.

