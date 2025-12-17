Pittsburgh Penguins will be sold to Chicago-based investment group, report says

PITTSBURGH — An agreement has been made to sell the Pittsburgh Penguins, a report says.

Citing sources, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that Fenway Sports Group has agreed to sell the Penguins to the Hoffmann family, a Chicago-based investment group led by David Hoffmann.

Sources say @FenwaySportsGrp has reached an agreement to sell the #NHL’s @penguins to the Hoffmann family, a Chicago-based investment group led by David Hofmann.



Official announcement expected in coming days. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 17, 2025

An official announcement is expected in the coming days, Seravalli says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Penguins sale: Fenway Sports Group reaches agreement to buy team

Fenway Sports Group purchased the Penguins in 2021 for $900 million from Ron Burkle and franchise legend Mario Lemieux, who bought the team and saved it from bankruptcy in 1999.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group