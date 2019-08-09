0 Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Labor of Love on the Foodbank Farm

People are starting to harvest those summer gardens and crops from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's first farm.

"We're growing carrots, beans, Brussels sprouts, onions, cantaloupe," said Chatham student Maura Rapkin.

Rows of green leafy vegetables grow on an acre of farmland at Chatham University's Eden Hall Campus. The first food bank farm is run by three students and 15 food bank volunteers. It's a labor of love driven by one goal to grow healthy crops to help low-income communities have access to healthy foods. The ripe freshly picked produce goes from the field to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank mobile farmers market, Green Grocer.

Joshua Anderegg is with the Green Grocer program, which travels to 17 different communities that are considered food deserts.

"The options are pretty slim. You can take a bus for an hour or two, you can walk or you can shop at corner stores, like a dollar store," said Anderegg.

The 1-acre farm is expected to produce about 1,525 pounds of food. Green Grocer accepts SNAP along with other food voucher programs like FMNP and SFMNP. They even offer a coupon to people paying with SNAP or vouchers to help them have access to more fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I know our customers are proud and appreciative of our program," said Anderegg.

The field of locally grown Brussels sprouts and greens was making possible by those with a passion for serving.

"I am super proud to be involved with this project," said Rapkin. "I love that we get the chance to do something like this as students."

Chatham University students and food bank volunteers making us proud to be from Pittsburgh.

