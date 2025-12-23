Santa’s reindeer receive clean bill of health from experts, ready to deliver gifts in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. — There is good news from Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Santa’s reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are ready to help deliver gifts on Christmas Eve!

A team of experts, including Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg and Pennsylvania Tourism Office Executive Director Kaitie Burger, met with Santa Claus at Hershepark on Tuesday to evaluate his magical team.

After spending time with Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder (the Pennsylvania Dutch spelling of Donner), Blitzen, and Rudolph, they received the all-clear from the Commonwealth’s officials and Dr. Sarah Coburn, Alaska’s state veterinarian, to fly to Pennsylvania.

“This time of year is filled with the magic and spirit of the holidays,” Secretary Redding said. “Pennsylvanians near and far can nestle snug in their beds knowing the reindeer are healthy and ready to take flight tomorrow night.”

Veterinarians said they were checking to make sure contagious illnesses would not be carried across state lines.

“Despite the team’s long journey and sleigh full of packages,” Dr. Hamberg said, “Santa’s reindeer have received excellent care from Santa’s herd manager at the North Pole, and from ZooAmerica’s team during their stay here, and they are all clear to spread joy across Pennsylvania.”

Click here to track Santa and his reindeer as they make their journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

