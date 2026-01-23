Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Pennsylvania using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Pennsylvania

#20. Jared Isaacman

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Payment processing

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Easton, Pennsylvania

#19. Denise Prenosil

- Net worth: $1.1 billion

- Source: Dick's Sporting Goods

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

#18. Brian Roberts

- Net worth: $1.6 billion

- Source: Comcast

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#17. Alfred West Jr

- Net worth: $1.9 billion

- Source: Money management

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Paoli, Pennsylvania

#16. Alan Miller & family

- Net worth: $2.1 billion

- Source: Healthcare services

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

#15. David Adelman

- Net worth: $2.3 billion

- Source: Real estate, asset management

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Haverford, Pennsylvania

#14. David Paul

- Net worth: $2.4 billion

- Source: Medical devices

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Audubon, Pennsylvania

#13. Richard Hayne

- Net worth: $2.4 billion

- Source: Urban Outfitters

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#12. Joel Greenberg

- Net worth: $2.9 billion

- Source: Trading, investments

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Gladwyne, Pennsylvania

#11. Maggie Hardy

- Net worth: $4.3 billion

- Source: Building materials

- Industry: Service

- Lives in: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

#10. John Middleton

- Net worth: $4.3 billion

- Source: Tobacco

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

#9. Thomas Tull

- Net worth: $5.3 billion

- Source: Movies, investments

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

#8. Thomas Hagen & family

- Net worth: $5.5 billion

- Source: Insurance

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Erie, Pennsylvania

#7. Edward Stack & family

- Net worth: $5.5 billion

- Source: Dick's Sporting Goods

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Sewickley, Pennsylvania

#6. Mitchell Morgan & family

- Net worth: $6.1 billion

- Source: Real estate

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

#5. Jeffrey Lurie

- Net worth: $7.6 billion

- Source: Philadelphia Eagles

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

#4. Michael Rubin

- Net worth: $9.6 billion

- Source: Online retail

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

#3. Victoria Mars

- Net worth: $10.4 billion

- Source: Candy, pet food

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#2. Arthur Dantchik

- Net worth: $16.3 billion

- Source: Trading, investments

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Gladwyne, Pennsylvania

#1. Jeff Yass

- Net worth: $65.7 billion

- Source: Trading, investments

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Haverford, Pennsylvania

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas