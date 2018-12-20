Senate approves bill to fund government through Feb. 8, key step to avert partial federal shutdown

Senators passed the measure on voice vote Wednesday without a roll call. It goes next to the House. Congress faces a Friday deadline when funding for part of the federal government expires.
Trump has not yet said he will support the measure, but the White House says he'll take a look.
It does not provide $5 billion Trump wanted for the wall. Instead, it funds border security and other agencies at current levels through Feb. 8.
Without resolution, more than 800,000 federal employees could be furloughed or ordered to work without pay days before Christmas.
Voting was pushed back to late Wednesday and some senators sang Christmas carols in the chamber.
