$2M winning Powerball ticket sold at Western Pennsylvania Sheetz; jackpot soars to $1.1B

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Beaver County, as the jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.1 billion for the next drawing.

The winning ticket, sold at Sheetz on Constitution Boulevard in Chippewa Township, matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, winning $2 million with the Power Play option.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. Sheetz will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

More than 179,100 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 35,400 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 18,800 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.1 billion, or $503.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday.

You can watch tonight’s drawing on Channel 11 at 11:11 p.m.

