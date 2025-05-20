Shots fired outside of UPMC McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — There is a large police presence outside of the emergency room at UPMC McKeesport.

Allegheny County police say they were called to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. this morning for a report of shots fired.

Our Channel 11 crew on the scene could see nearly a dozen evidence markers on the ground and police tape surrounding a white car.

Stay with Channel 11 on-air and online as we continue to update you on this breaking news story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group