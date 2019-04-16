Study: Cannabis users need nearly double the anesthesia for medical procedures

If you use cannabis, you might want to let your doctor know before having procedures needing anesthesia.
An eye-opening study shows people who reported smoking or using edibles on a daily or weekly basis needed as much as two times the level of sedation as non-users.
Researchers in Grand Junction, Colorado looked at 250 patients who required endoscopic procedures. They found patients who regularly used cannabis needed 14 percent more fentanyl, 20 percent more midazolam and 220 percent more propofol for sedation.
A professor of anesthesia at the University of Pennsylvania considers the study a good starting point, but said that it needs a complete trial.
