0 Teen recovering after Jeep crashes and explodes

DUBLIN, N.H. - The parents of an 18-year-old involved in a horrific head-on crash in New Hampshire are grateful their son is alive and thankful to the good Samaritans who rescued him.

Speaking outside Massachusetts General Hospital, Jessica LaChance and her husband Daniel told WHDH their son is recovering after somehow surviving a fiery crash on Route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire. He suffered a fractured foot, a ruptured spleen and burns.

"As a parent you don't want to ever get that phone call, and it just kind of breaks my heart," said Daniel.

The horrifying accident was captured on dash cam video. After seeing it, Jessica can only say it was "total disbelief and terror. I didn't realize how horrible it actually was. A mom's worst nightmare."

The freshman was headed back to Keene State College a week ago to begin his second semester when he plowed into a big rig driven by Jean Morency, 66, who is now recovering at home with bumps and bruises.

He, too, has now seen that chilling video. "It's horrific that's all I can say. It's very unfortunate, I'm glad everybody survived," said Morency.

Several good Samaritans jumped into action after the crash, stabilizing those who were hurt. Their actions are something his parents are forever grateful for. "To see the people who pulled him out and rescued him... I was just -- indescribable. I was just in tears. I'm so grateful they saved his life," said Jessica.

"I'm very thankful everyone survived and he is improving," said Morency.



CNN/WHDH