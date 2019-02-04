Code Orange air quality alert issued for much of western Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for much of the Pittsburgh area.
Download the WPXI News App for air quality updates
According to the DEP, fine particulate matter levels rose faster than expected over the weekend due to the warmth.
The Code Orange is expected to last through Tuesday, when a cold front passes through the region.
The DEP specifically mentioned Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette, Beaver and Washington counties, as well as several counties in the Philadelphia area.
“On air quality action days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities,” the DEP said.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for more information as it become available.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}