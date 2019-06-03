ETNA, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Allegheny County last week.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at Etna Express, located on Butler Street in Etna. The store owners earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 11, 12, 17, 21 and 41.
Winners have a year to claim their prize. The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.
