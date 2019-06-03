2 hospitalized after police called to apartment complex

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Two people were taken to hospitals after a reported assault Sunday night in Aliquippa, authorities said.
Police were called about 11 p.m. to an apartment complex on Superior Avenue after it was reported that shots were fired.
We're working to get new information about the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
There was no evidence of a shooting when police got to the scene, but two people were taken to hospitals.
Police said one person was taken to a hospital for a medical emergency. The second person, who police said reported being assaulted, was taken to another hospital.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories from Beaver County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}