0 'I will never forgive you': Family very emotional during sentencing hearing for Rahmael Holt

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Rahmael Holt's sentencing phase began Wednesday morning after he was found guilty of murdering New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw.

Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was in the courtroom and said Shaw's mother and brother shared extremely emotional statements.

Marsalko said their testimony and words brought most of the courtroom to tears. Shaw's mother told Holt, "I will never forgive you for what did to him."

Holt was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder, first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and two firearms violations.

It only took the jury a little more than an hour to deliberate on and find Holt guilty of murder. His conviction came five days before the two-year anniversary of Shaw's death.

While jurors deliberated, they asked to see the surveillance video that was played in court that shows Shaw and Holt running – and then a gun going off.

Prosecutors argued that this case is worthy of the death penalty, while Holt's defense attorneys are trying to convince the jury to spare his life.

"You are not here to be revenging angels for Shaw. It's not an eye for an eye. That's not the law in Pennsylvania," said Timothy Dawson.

Shaw's brother, Steffan, is a Penn Hills police officer. He said he talked to Shaw the day he was killed and told him to be safe.

"The world is full of evil. I've seen it at work and right here in this courtroom," he said. "...they say they're hoping to show Holt as a person who had a rough upbringing, rather than Holt as a monster who killed a cop in cold blood."

The defense will call two more witnesses Thursday.

