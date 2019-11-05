0 New video released in court shows moments before Officer Brian Shaw was shot, killed

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The trial for the man accused of killing New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw started on Monday.

Jurors not only heard from officers who responded, but they also watched surveillance video that captured the entire incident.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Shaw was running after a suspect after he failed to pull his car over. Seconds later, Shaw was shot.

Rahmael Holt is charged with first-degree murder in Shaw's death in 2017.

COMFIRMED: A male juror was removed by the judge in the Rahmael Holt case. We're told that juror did not follow the judge's instructions — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 4, 2019

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What we know about fallen Officer Brian Shaw

Holt was expressionless when the video was played in court.

Shaw radioed that he was shot and in less than two minutes, several officers were on-scene administering CPR.

Arnold police Sgt. Shannon Santucci-Davis testified Shaw was in and out of consciousness, saying, "We thought he was coming back. I was holding his head and he looked at us...then he went out again."

Shaw died a short time later.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson called it an emotional day in the courtroom.

"It's a difficult case to litigate when you all into the courtroom and it's filled with family, friends and fellow officers of Brian Shaw. It's a very difficult situation, very emotional," Dawson said.

There also was unexpected drama in the courtroom when a male juror was dismissed. Channel 11 was told that juror did not follow the judge's instructions.

COMFIRMED: A male juror was removed by the judge in the Rahmael Holt case. We're told that juror did not follow the judge's instructions — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 4, 2019

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.