PITTSBURGH - Good news for "This Is Us" fans! Mandy Moore, who plays the Rebecca Pearson in the series, is going on tour, and she’s kicking it off right here in Pittsburgh.
The matriarch of the Pearson family will perform at the Benedum Center on March 20, 2020.
It’s part of her North American tour that also features Bedouine and Madison Cunningham.
The actress and singer-songwriter is performing in nearly 30 cities across the country.
It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road, but I am thrilled to put together an intimate evening of music with a superb group of musicians, like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse.— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 19, 2019
Tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 AM at https://t.co/9MhjZJhrUK. pic.twitter.com/1TCYczNk1g
It's been more than a decade since the Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-nominated actress has hit the road.
Tickets go on sale Friday. You can get them here.
