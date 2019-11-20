  • 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore kicks off North American tour in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Good news for "This Is Us" fans!  Mandy Moore, who plays the Rebecca Pearson in the series, is going on tour, and she’s kicking it off right here in Pittsburgh.

    The matriarch of the Pearson family will perform at the Benedum Center on March 20, 2020. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It’s part of her North American tour that also features Bedouine and Madison Cunningham.

    The actress and singer-songwriter is performing in nearly 30 cities across the country. 

    It's been more than a decade since the Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-nominated actress has hit the road. 

    Tickets go on sale Friday.  You can get them here.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories