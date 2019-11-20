GREENVILLE, Pa. - The holidays just got a lot merrier for someone in Mercer County.
Someone won a $1 million in the $1 Million Merry and Bright scratch-off ticket.
The winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Main Street in Greenville. The retailer gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Congrats to the winner that scatched off a $1 million prize playing $1 Million Merry & Bright! Congrats! https://t.co/MtMdLO8f7c pic.twitter.com/eC0zgy0e6Q— Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) November 19, 2019
The $1 Million Merry & Bright scratch-off game is a $20 game with five top prices of $1 million.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
