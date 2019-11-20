  • Winning $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz

    GREENVILLE, Pa. - The holidays just got a lot merrier for someone in Mercer County.

    Someone won a $1 million in the $1 Million Merry and Bright scratch-off ticket. 

    The winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Main Street in Greenville.  The retailer gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

    The $1 Million Merry & Bright scratch-off game is a $20 game with five top prices of $1 million. 

