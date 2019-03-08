  • 1 arrested after police chase through 2 local communities

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - At least one person was arrested after a reported police chase through two local communities.

    Police say it started just before midnight in Clairton and ended in West Mifflin.

    Police haven’t released the name of the person arrested or what prompted the chase.

