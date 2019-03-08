CLAIRTON, Pa. - At least one person was arrested after a reported police chase through two local communities.
Police say it started just before midnight in Clairton and ended in West Mifflin.
Police haven’t released the name of the person arrested or what prompted the chase.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about the person arrested for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
