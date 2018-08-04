  • 1 person rushed to hospital from Beaver Co. house fire

    Updated:

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - One person has been rushed to the hospital from a house fire in Ambridge.

    Firefighters are at the scene on 15th Street.

    We have a crew working to get more information. Refresh this story for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories