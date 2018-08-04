AMBRIDGE, Pa. - One person has been rushed to the hospital from a house fire in Ambridge.
Firefighters are at the scene on 15th Street.
We have a crew working to get more information. Refresh this story for updates.
BREAKING: House fire in Ambridge sent one person to the hospital. We have a crew heading there. Look for updates from @WPXI .— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) August 4, 2018
