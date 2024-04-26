Man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase, skipping court date, caught in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of leading Pennsylvania State Police on a high-speed chase through Allegheny County has been arrested in Florida.

>> Man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase through Allegheny County

Hermas Craddock, who allegedly nearly rammed two police cars and drove 80 mph in a 25 mph speed limit zone, was arrested in Polk County, Florida on Thursday night.

Craddock was originally arrested in early April and was let out on non-monetary bond, despite his criminal history and the details of the police chase.

>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Judge’s decision under scrutiny for 3rd time in less than a year

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department investigators tracked Craddock first to North Carolina, and then to a townhouse community in Florida.

Polk County deputies did surveillance to confirm he was there.

Craddock answered when deputies knocked on the door of the home and he was taken into custody without incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group