0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (2/15-2/17)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday, 6:30 p.m. - Animal Friends, Ohio Township

Grab your favorite four-legged friend and bring them to Animal Friends for a Valentine’s Day-themed event like none other. Enjoy wine tasting, try your luck in the raffles and bring your pup along for a fun-filled night with other animal lovers. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Noon and 3pm SOLD OUT!! Lanes available only for 6pm session at this Sunday’s “Alley Up for @Animal_Friends” @LegacyLanes https://t.co/pXwo9hNKmE pic.twitter.com/nhmWl8NHy7 — Cris Winter (@criswinter997) January 24, 2019

Saturday, 4 p.m. - Squirrel Hill Business District

Join Uncover Squirrel Hill for premier Valentine's Day Weekend Wine Walk: self-paced wine tasting experience. The Valentine's Weekend Wine Walk will take place in the Squirrel Hill Business District located on Forbes and Murray Aves in the heart of Squirrel Hill.

Sunday, 1 p.m. - The Waterfront, Homestead

Enjoy a magical afternoon with fun for everyone. Entertainment includes a magic show, horse and carriage rides, face painting, hot chocolate and more. Donations for Beverly’s Birthdays, a local 501c-3 non-profit organization.

Saturday, 1 p.m. vs. Calgary Flames & Sunday, 12:30 p.m. vs. New York Rangers

The Pens haven't had the best run of games recently, but these back-to-back home games should be just what the doctor ordered. A win against the Flames especially would help build some major momentum into the back stretch of the season.

Various Times - Heinz Hall

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as they perform some of classical music’s most romantic repertoire. Music Director Manfred Honeck leads Tchaikovsky’s stirring Serenade for Strings as well as Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture-fantasy, made famous for its lush melodies used in countless film and television scores.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Escape to a warm tropical paradise and save at Phipps! Take 50% off admission every Sunday in February when you wear a tropical-inspired shirt to the conservatory. Plus, enjoy fresh tropical fruit and listen to the inviting sounds of a steel drum band from 1 to 3 p.m., free with admission. Discount valid on Sundays in February only, good on regular admission for a single ticket. Cannot be combined with any other offer.

Escape to tropical paradise with a sweet treat for the senses in Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Eye Candy! Watch as Phipps is transformed by the colors and shapes of hundreds of stunning orchids and ornate tropical bonsai. Plan your visit: https://t.co/SX9BtD2yax pic.twitter.com/Z36CjtaZBF — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) January 12, 2019

Friday, 11 p.m. - Gateway Clipper

Get your sweetie and come on down to the boat to celebrate Valentine's Day in style out on the water! Enjoy a romantic and fun night featuring great music, a complimentary buffet and the sparkling winter lights of the city! DJ ROC is on-board playing what Pittsburgh wants to hear to celebrate Valentine's Day! So let's heat up the three rivers with a dance party like no other - featuring hip-hop, rap, old school and R&B!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day old-school-style as you sail out on the water with a DJ ROC dance party! It's the Valentine's Moonlight Dance Cruise ❤️ https://t.co/RYJsGETp70 pic.twitter.com/7pFj5wjd5t — Gateway Clipper Fleet (@GatewayClipper) February 13, 2019

All weekend - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

The Auto Show is a great, family friendly environment that brings auto enthusiasts and new cars together where you can check out a wide variety of new, classic and exotic vehicles in a non-selling environment. The Pittsburgh Auto Show is famous for showcasing the latest exotic cars from McLaren, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Hey #Pittsburgh! Want a photo with Iceburgh? Get to #PGHAutoShow19 on Monday, Feb. 18 between 1–2 PM when he's scheduled to appear! (Photos: @penguins.) pic.twitter.com/d2eAT2zz8U — Pittsburgh Auto Show (@PGHAutoShow) February 7, 2019

Friday, 8 p.m. - Rex Theater

Chicago’s LED ZEPPELIN 2 makes its debut at the Rex Friday. 2019 is the 50th Anniversary of 1969, when both Led Zeppelin I and II were released, forever changing popular music history. Expect sets loaded with material from those two albums and other Zep classics and deep cuts.

Various times - Benedum Center

Rediscover the revelry and recklessness of the Roaring ‘20s in Jorden Morris’ poignant restaging of The Great Gatsby. In the summer of 1922 a romance rekindles between two of the Long Island elite: married Daisy Buchanan and mysterious Jay Gatsby. Morris brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s drama to life with emotive dancing, an original Carl Davis score, and cinematic sets that draw audiences into Gatsby’s exclusive soirees.

Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Federal Galley

BrewDog has touched down in Pittsburgh! From the headliner range packed with bold flavors to their limited edition, small batch powerhouses, the beer scene in Pittsburgh is about to be dialed up to 11.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the show.

Stop in this Friday and join us from 5:00-7:00 for our BrewDog Launch Party! We will be tapping 4 beers from @BrewDogUSA including Choco Libre (Nitro Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout) and Elvis Juice (Grapefruit IPA). Tag a friend you'll be bringing with you! pic.twitter.com/3aZk4QZ9kB — Federal Galley (@FederalGalley) February 12, 2019

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

9 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.