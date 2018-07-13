0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/13-7/15)

PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

The free two-day indoor/outdoor music festival will take place Friday and Saturday on Pittsburgh's North Side. In addition to live music, there will be food trucks, a beer garden and many activities.

The 6th annual Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest is happening this Friday and Saturday at Stage AE. The event includes craft beer from 120+ breweries, live music and food trucks.

Make sure you go to https://t.co/rpwSL6HkjM and download the Map and Beer list for 2018 Pittsburgh Beerfest. Then for everyone who has an Iphone download our mobile app. https://t.co/KyLmtzMXOv pic.twitter.com/SIQQSnPgH8 — Pittsburgh Beerfest (@PittBeerfest) July 12, 2018

If you are in the mood to scream over ice cream next weekend, you’re in luck -- Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Click here to see a list of ice cream shops offering deals.

Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors and The Hawkeyes will perform at the South Park Amphitheater as part of the 2018 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. Hop Farm Brewing Company, Wood Stoked Oven, Pop Moe Kettle Corn and Chubba Bubba Ice Cream will also be at the event.

Who's ready for a weekend of awesome performances?! Join us tonight at South Park and Sunday at Hartwood for an evening of unforgettable fun. #AlleghenyCountyParks #SummerConcerts pic.twitter.com/4qJcklzKR4 — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 13, 2018

Great Outdoors Day will take place on Sunday at Noon at North Park Lake. Learn about camping, hiking, local animals, wood carving, fishing, biking and more.

The concert performed by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Friday will feature screenings of the complete film with music score performed to the movie.

Do you have your tickets to Star Wars: A New Hope with the @PSOMusicians?



Get your tickets now! This Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm → https://t.co/ye2EhdKxwG



© 2018 & TM LUCASFILM LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © DISNEY pic.twitter.com/maAgCjSLvh — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) July 11, 2018

Piper's Pib on the South Side will be playing the 2018 World Cup Final -- France vs. Croatia.

Cinema in the Park

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Friday - "The Star" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

Saturday - "The Star" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Miles" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

Sunday - "Coco" at Schenley Park at Schenley Plaza.

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

Click here for a full list.

This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.

