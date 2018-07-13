  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/13-7/15)

    PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

     

    Deutschtown Music Festival

    The free two-day indoor/outdoor music festival will take place Friday and Saturday on Pittsburgh's North Side. In addition to live music, there will be food trucks, a beer garden and many activities. 

     

    Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest

    The 6th annual Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest is happening this Friday and Saturday at Stage AE. The event includes craft beer from 120+ breweries, live music and food trucks.

     

    National Ice Cream Day

    If you are in the mood to scream over ice cream next weekend, you’re in luck -- Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Click here to see a list of ice cream shops offering deals. 

     

    Summer Concert Series

    Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors and The Hawkeyes will perform at the South Park Amphitheater as part of the 2018 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. Hop Farm Brewing Company, Wood Stoked Oven, Pop Moe Kettle Corn and Chubba Bubba Ice Cream will also be at the event. 

     

    Great Outdoors Day 2018

    Great Outdoors Day will take place on Sunday at Noon at North Park Lake. Learn about camping, hiking, local animals, wood carving, fishing, biking and more. 

     

    Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert

    The concert performed by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Friday will feature screenings of the complete film with music score performed to the movie.

     

    Watch the World Cup Final

    Piper's Pib on the South Side will be playing the 2018 World Cup Final -- France vs. Croatia. 

     

    Cinema in the Park

    Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

    Friday - "The Star" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

    Saturday - "The Star" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Miles" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill. 

    Sunday - "Coco" at Schenley Park at Schenley Plaza.

     

    Farmers' markets in and around the city

    With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!

    Click here for a full list.

     

    Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

    This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more. 

     

    Allegheny County pools and spray parks

    Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer. 

     
     

