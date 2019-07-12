  • 18-year-old found dead on sidewalk in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood Thursday night, authorities said.

    The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Millbridge Street and East Warrington Avenue.

    Police found the victim, Christopher Lamont Lowman Jr., on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

