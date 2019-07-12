PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood Thursday night, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Millbridge Street and East Warrington Avenue.
Police found the victim, Christopher Lamont Lowman Jr., on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Knoxville along Millbridge street. Working to get more details from police. pic.twitter.com/RK6OttVeyF— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 12, 2019
