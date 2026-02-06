Local

I-79 in Butler County shut down in both directions due to multiple crashes; At least 1 dead

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
I-79 Crash
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Interstate 79 in Butler County is shut down in both directions due mulitple crashes, including one that is fatal.

Click here for more photos from the scene

PennDOT announced the following closures are in place between the following exits:

  • Northbound: Exit 78:PA 228 Cranberry/Mars to Exit 88: US19/PA 68 Zelienople.
  • Southbound: Exit 88: US19/PA 68 Zelienople to Exit 78: US19/PA 228 and Exit 77: Turnpike.

State police said that at least one person was killed in one of the crashes, and that at least 18 vehicles are involved.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Due to winter weather, PennDOT said a speed limit restriction of 45 mph is in place on I-79 northbound and southbound between PA 5 in Erie and the length of I-79 in Butler.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

State Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read