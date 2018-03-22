0 2 men facing charges in connection with crash that killed 2-year-old girl

Two Pittsburgh-area men are facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl and injured several others last May.

Taylor Jefferson, 25, the girl's great uncle, was driving the car at the time of the crash, with 23-year-old Tyrek Jefferson, the girl's father, in the front seat and 2-year-old Saryiah Jefferson in the back seat.

Saryiah Jefferson's mother, Caitlyn Breitmos, told only Channel 11 she is now the voice for her little girl.

Police said both men appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and drugs were allegedly found at the scene of the crash.

The accident was so bad, Saryiah's shoe was wedged in the crumbled back seat on the passenger side.

There was no child safety seat in sight.

"And I worked five minutes from where we lived. All they had to do was come get a car seat,” Breitmos said.

Investigators said it appeared Taylor missed his exit and started backing up on the highway before he was hit by another car.

Saryiah had to be cut from the wreckage.

"I started screaming, 'What happened to my baby?' When I got to the hospital, all I remember was waiting hours before they told me she was gone,” Breitmos said.

Detectives said Tyrek Jefferson told them he didn't remember being in a car or in an accident.

They said he admitted to drinking, but had no recollection of his daughter ever being in the car.

"I have no idea what happened that night and that's what hurts the most,” said Breitmos. "There's not a day that goes by and I will make sure she gets justice whether the courts do it or I do it."

Tyrek and Taylor Jefferson are still not in police custody.

They are set to go before a judge sometime in the next few weeks.

