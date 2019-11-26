PITTSBURGH - It won’t be much help in saving a parking space on the street, but the latest Pittsburgh parking chair ornament will hold a spot on the Christmas tree!
The third annual ornament sold by YaJagoff is meant to look like “grandma’s rusty old parking chair,” complete with a cardboard “No Parking” sign. It follows last year’s beach chair ornament.
Any true Pittsburgher knows once a chair has been put out, that spot has been claimed. So, pick the best spot on the tree and nestle the ornament among the lights, tinsel and garland!
CLICK HERE to buy the ornament. Only the first 100 orders will be guaranteed for shipment before Christmas, according to YaJagoff.
TRENDING NOW:
- WPIAL bans local high school from 2020 football playoffs for using ineligible player
- Woman walks into Oklahoma home, tries to take newborn baby, police say
- Man dies after being shot multiple times in Aliquippa; police following leads
- VIDEO: A serial killer at the VA hospital? What's behind a series of deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}