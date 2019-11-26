ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A man died after he was shot multiple times Monday night in Aliquippa, investigators said.
Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. to Cooper Street, where the 31-year-old man was found and pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Richard Jackson, of Aliquippa.
Multiple sources told Channel 11 News the victim was shot in the chest, and witnesses heard five or six gunshots.
Pennsylvania State Police said they have gotten numerous leads and are interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Beaver Barracks.
