PITTSBURGH - Five years from today, the country will be treated to another total solar eclipse. The path of totality will stretch from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024.
To see the total solar eclipse, you must be within the narrow grey shaded area. Those who are outside of this will only see a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting.
>>RELATED: 2024 eclipse view will be better from other U.S. cities
In 2024, it looks like the path of totality will go over Erie, PA! As always, you’ll want to make sure you’re viewing it with special eclipse glasses.
The last total solar eclipse was on August 21, 2017.
