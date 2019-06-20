PITTSBURGH - Thirty-seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of drug trafficking and firearms violations, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Thirty-five of the people are residents of Western Pennsylvania. The 37 suspects are:
- Christopher Highsmith, 26, of Irwin
- Lamont Benton, 23, of McKees Rocks
- Michael Broglie, 51, of Finleyville
- Jarrell Dawson, 20, of Pittsburgh
- Latone Dunbar, 25, formerly of Pittsburgh
- John Fedorka, 35, of Pittsburgh
- Roderick Ferguson, 18, of Pittsburgh
- Perry Freeman, 18, formerly of Pittsburgh
- Laffayette Fuller, 19, of Pittsburgh
- Lequay Fuller, 22, of Pittsburgh
- Dontae Gilbert, 18, formerly of Pittsburgh
- James Givner, 35, of Pittsburgh
- Deandre Gordon, 24, of West Mifflin
- Brandon Green, 34, of Pittsburgh
- Kyleif Harley, 27, of Pittsburgh
- Robert Hartlaub, 32, of Waynesburg
- Keevan Jackson, 20, of Pittsburgh
- Anthony Jetter, 30, of Pittsburgh
- Henry Johnson, 28, of Pittsburgh
- Nicholas Laur, 39, of Pittsburgh
- Trevon McCrary, 24, of Pittsburgh
- Danasia McNeal, 21, of Pittsburgh
- Willie Miller, 27, of Pittsburgh
- Devonte Parker, 24, of Pittsburgh
- April Price, 21, of Pittsburgh
- Jaimone Robinson, 19, of Pittsburgh
- Amber Rogers, 27, of Pittsburgh
- Brian Salaj, 37, of Pittsburgh
- Ronika Somerville, 22, of Pittsburgh
- Theresa Somerville, 49, of Pittsburgh
- Raelynn Stevenson, 29, of West Mifflin
- Rico Taylor, 34, of Pittsburgh
- Jesse Tedrow, 27, of Hundred, WV
- Holiday Vaughn, 41, of New York
- Ronald Williams, 26, of Pittsburgh
- St. John Williams, 27, of Pittsburgh
- Martel Yates, 30, of Pittsburgh
Investigators said the suspects conspired to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin, at least 400 grams of fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, cocaine and cocaine base, commonly known as crack, from January 2018 through June 2019.
There were also several individual firearms charges and/or drug trafficking violations against Dunbar, Fedorka, Gilbert, McCrary, Givner, Johnson, Robinson, Vaughn and Williams, the indicment alleges.
SWAT teams led by the FBI carried out raids across Pittsburgh today as part of this investigation, including on Wylie Avenue.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they have never seen anything like this happen in the area.
"They took two people out. I saw it. They had machine guns drawn at the house. It was wild," Dean Otoole said.
Neighbors said the SWAT team came in quietly and left with two men, who didn't have shirts or shoes on.
The FBI in Pittsburgh are still searching for Rico Taylor. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediatley.
