A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday evening.
The tremor occurred at 6:30 p.m., according the U.S. Geological Survey, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
It was centered about 140 miles off the coast, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damage on the East Coast.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing Georgia children found buried endured violent chaos at home
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- Super wolf blood moon: A viewing guide for the coolest sounding lunar eclipse
- VIDEO: Attempted burglar shatters jewelry store's door with crowbar
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}