  • 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits off coast near Ocean City

    A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday evening.

    The tremor occurred at 6:30 p.m., according the U.S. Geological Survey, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    It was centered about 140 miles off the coast, according to the USGS.

    There were no immediate reports of damage on the East Coast.

